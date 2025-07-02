Belgium Women vs Italy Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 3rd 2025

Belgium Women and Italy Women will battle for three points in their opening game of the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship on Thursday (July 3rd). The game will be played at Stade de Tourbillon.

Belgium finalized preparations for the tournament with a routine 2-0 victory over Greece in a friendly last week. Tessa Wullaert broke the deadlock in the 24th minute while Jill Janssens added a second three minutes into the second half.

Italy, meanwhile, have not been in action since claiming a 4-1 away win over Wales in the UEFA Women's Nations League a month ago. They were 4-0 up at the break thanks to a goal each from Elena Linari and Sofia Cantore, while Cristiana Girelli scored a brace. Jessica Fishlock stepped off the bench to score a late consolation strike.

Le Azzurre booked their spot in the Euros by winning their qualification group. Belgium qualified with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Ukraine in the playoffs.

Both sides have been drawn alongside Portugal and Spain in Group B.

Belgium Women vs Italy Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Belgium have four wins from five head-to-head games. Italy were victorious once.

The most recent clash between the two sides came in February 2023 when Belgium claimed a 2-1 win in the Arnold Clark Cup.

Four of the five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Italy's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Form guide: Belgium: W-L-W-L-W Italy: W-D-W-L-L

Belgium Women vs Italy Women Prediction

Belgium are competing in the Women's Euros for the third successive edition. However, they are not in the best of form heading into this tournament, having lost five of their last eight games. Furthermore, the Red Flames have alternated between a win and loss in their last six games and will be looking to buck this trend.

Italy, for their part, will be aiming to do better than their last two appearances at the Euros, which saw them finish bottom of their group on each occasion. Spain are the favorites to go all the way and the result here could go a long way in determining who finishes as runners-up in the group.

We are backing Italy to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Belgium 1-2 Italy Women

Belgium Women vs Italy Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Italy Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

