Belgium Women vs Spain Women Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30th 2025 

Belgium Women will trade tackles with Spain Women in a UEFA Women's Nations League clash on Friday (May 30th). The game will be played at Den Dreef Stadion.

The hosts will be looking to build on the shock 3-2 victory they registered over England at this same venue last time out in April. Tessa Wullaert gave them the lead in the fourth minute while Justine Vanhaevermaet doubled their lead in the 16th minute. Wullaert completed her brace to give the Red Flames a three-goal lead by the half-hour mark while Bethany Mead pulled one back for England from the penalty spot 10 minutes before the break. Michelle Agyemang stepped off the bench to reduce the deficit.

Spain, meanwhile, thrashed Iberian neighbors Portugal 7-1 at home in their last outing. Salma Paralluelo and Alexia Puttelas scored a goal each before the break while Ballon d'Or holder Aitana Bonmati scored a first half brace. Putellas, Mariona Caldentey and Esther Rodriguez scored a goal each in the second half while Beatriz Fonseca scored a late consolation strike for the visitors.

The victory saw the Spaniards climb to the summit of Group 3, having garnered nine points from four games. Belgium are bottom of the standings on three points.

Belgium Women vs Spain Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games, winning five and drawing two.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Spain claimed a 3-2 home win.

Six of Spain's last eight games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Belgium's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Spain's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Spain kept a clean sheet in five of the seven head-to-head games.

Belgium Women vs Spain Women Prediction

Belgium were seemingly condemned to relegation in the Nations League, having lost their first three games. However, they defied expectations to defeat the defending European champions to add some spice in the race for qualification to the semifinal.

Spain were the primary beneficiaries of that result. Montserrat Tomé's side were playing catch-up in their quest to defend their Nations League title but are now in the driving seat.

We are backing the Spaniards to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Belgium Women 1-4 Spain Women

Belgium Women vs Spain Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spain Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Spain to score over 1.5 goals

