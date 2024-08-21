Belgrano vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22, 2024 

Belgrano host Athletico Paranaense at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday (August 22) in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana last 16. The hosts have struggled in domestically this season.

However, Belgrano performed well in the group stage of the continental showpiece. They went unbeaten in their first four games, winning one, before beating Real Tomayapo and Internacional to finish atop the group and advance to the knockouts.

Athletico, meanwhile, kicked off their group-stage campaign with four victories before losing their next two games to finish second in Group E. In the play-off round, they beat Cerro Porteno 3-2 on aggregate.

Trending

Belgrano have a foot in the quarter-finals after a 2-1 win over Athletico in the first leg last week and need to avoid defeat to advance.

Belgrano vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides.

Athletico are without a clean sheet in five games across competitions..

All four of Belgrano's league wins this season have come at home.

Athletico (22) are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Copa Sudamericana.

El Pirata have managed two clean sheets in eight games across competitions.

Belgrano vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Belgrano are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing one of their previous nine. They have, however, gone unbeaten in their last eight home games, winning five.

Meanwhile, Athletico's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak. They have performed well on the road recently and should hold on to their first-leg advantage.

Prediction: Belgrano 1-1 Athletico

Belgrano vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Belgrano's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Athletico's last five matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback