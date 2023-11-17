Belize vs French Guiana Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Belize will host French Guiana in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Friday (November 17th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Bermuda last month. Goals in either half from Kane Crichlow and Eldon Reneau ensured that the spoils were shared.

French Guiana, meanwhile, saw off Saint Vincent with a 3-2 home win. Thomas Nemouthe and Franz Gaubert scored either side of Cornelius Stewart to give French Guiana a 2-1 lead at the break. Stewart completed his brace with a 73rd minute equalizer while Jules Haabo made a quick contribution after coming on by scoring a 76th-minute winner.

The victory saw French Guiana climb to the summit of Group C having garnered seven points from four games. Belize are last in the group on four points.

Belize vs French Guiana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. They each have two wins apiece while one game ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Belize claimed a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Four of French Guiana's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of the five head-to-head games (excluding an awarded victory to Guiana) have produced less than three goals.

Eight of Belize's last 10 games have produced less than three goals, with six games in this sequence seeing one side fail to score.

Belize dropped one place to 181st in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Belize vs French Guiana Prediction

Group C is still very open, with all four teams still having a shot at promotion to League A. French Guiana currently occupy top spot in the group, but just three points separates them from last-placed Belize.

The hosts are pre-game underdogs but they claimed an away victory in the reverse fixture with even bigger odds against them. This win could serve as inspiration as they aim to avoid being relegated to the third-tier.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are tipping the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Belize 1-1 French Guiana

Belize vs French Guiana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - French Guiana to win or draw