Belize vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023 

Belize and Guatemala will battle for three points in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Saturday (March 25).

The hosts have not been in action since a 1-0 defeat at French Guiana in June 2022, with Joel Sarrucco netting an 80th-minute winner. Guatemala, meanwhile, are comimg off a 1-1 draw with Panama in a friendly a fortnight ago. Goals in either half from Carlos Harvey and Darwin Lom saw the spoils shared.

Their last competitive game was a routine 2-0 home win over the Dominican Republic in June 2022. Rubio Rubin scored a brace either side of the interval. The win saw Los Chapines usurp their visitors into second spot, having garnered seven points from four games. They're three points behind group leaders French Guiana, while Belize sit at the bottom of the group with just one point.

Belize vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides, with Guatemala leading 8-0.

Their most recent meeting in June 2022 saw Guatemala claim a 2-0 home win.

Belize have managed just one win from their last ten international games.

Four of Guatemala's last five games (all friendlies) have had goals at both ends.

All Belize's four games in the Nations League have produced less than three goals.

Guatemala's four games in the Nations League have produced less than three goals.

Belize vs Guatemala Prediction

Guatemala have an outside chance of being promoted to League A, as they have a three-point deficit to the group leaders. They need to secure maximum points in to keep pace with French Guiana ahead of their winner-takes-all top-of-the-table clash next week.

Belize, meanwhile, are out of the running for promotion and are favourites to be relegated to League C barring a shock set of positive results in their next two games. That looks unlikely against Guatemala, who they are yet to beat in 12 attempts. Their winless run could continue in a narrow defeat.

Prediction: Belize 0-1 Guatemala

Belize vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Guatemala to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

