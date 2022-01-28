Belize vs Guatemala prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022 

Belize and Guatemala will trade tackles in an international friendly fixture on Sunday.

The two Central American sides will use the exhibition game as a test-run before their return to competitive action later in the year.

Belize have not been in action since suffering a 3-0 defeat to Nicaragua in a 2022 FIFA World Cup preliminary qualifier in June. Richard Alvez, Byron Bonilla and Juan Barrera all got on the scoresheet for the Jaguars.

Guatemala were last in action when they secured a 2-0 victory over El Salvador in an international friendly in September. Christopher Ramirez and Pedro Altan scored first-half goals to inspire their team to the win.

Belize are scheduled to take on Nicaragua in another international friendly game next Wednesday.

Belize vs Guatemala Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 11 occasions in the past and Belize are yet to win a game against La Furia Azu.

Four previous games ended in a share of the spoils, while Guatemala were victorious on seven occasions.

Their most recent meeting came at the 2014 Copa Centroamericano. Carlos Ruiz and Marvin Avila scored in either half to guide Guatemala to a 2-1 victory en-route to finishing top of Group B with maximum points.

Belize form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Guatemala form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Belize vs Guatemala Team News

Belize

There are no known suspensions or injury concerns for Belize.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Guatemala

Coach Luis Fernando Tena called up 24 players to his latest international squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Belize vs Guatemala Predicted XI

Belize Predicted XI (4-3-3): Woodrow West (GK); Ian Gaynair, Evral Trapp, Norman Anderson, Collin Westby; Andres Makin, Denmark Casey Jr., Nana Mensah; Deon McCaulay, Michael Salazar

Guatemala Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ricardo Jerez (GK); Stheven Robles, Cristian Jimenez, Jose Morales, Oscar Castellanos; Jorge Aparicio, Carlos Mejia, Rudy Barrientos, Oscar Santis; Jose Carlos Martínez, Andres Lezcano

Belize vs Guatemala Prediction

Guatemala are the favorites in the game and are almost 50 places higher than Belize in the FIFA World rankings.

Belize have not been in action for almost seven months and this makes their job more difficult considering Guatemala's dominant record against their geographic neighbors.

The low stakes involved in the match mean that neither side is likely to go all out, suggesting that this could be a low-scoring game. We are backing Guatemala to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Belize 0-1 Guatemala

Edited by Manas Mitul