Belize vs Puerto Rico Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024 

Belize and Puerto Rico will square off in an international friendly at the FFB Stadium in Belmopan on Thursday (March 21st).

Puerto Rico have not been in action since claiming a 6-1 home win over Bahamas in the CONCACAF Nations League. Ricardo Rivera scored a first half hat-trick to set his side on their way to victory while Darren Rios, Gerald Diaz and Wilfredo Rivera also scored in the win.

The hosts Belize, however, fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in their last outing. Diel Spring, Kyle Edwards and Oryan Velox all scored to inspire their nation to victory.

Thursday's clash will be the first of a double-header friendly in this international window before both sides return to competitive action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

Belize vs Puerto Rico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in November 2018 when Belize claimed a 1-0 win in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Five of Belize's last seven games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Puerto Rico's last six games have produced four goals or more, with five games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Four of Belize's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Puerto Rico's last six games have seen at least two goals scored in the first half.

Belize have won just one of their last five friendlies (two losses).

Puerto Rico are currently ranked 160th in the world according to the latest FIFA world rankings while Belize are 182nd.

Belize vs Puerto Rico Prediction

Belize and Puerto Rico will attempt to get the better of the other in their double-header this month to get into top form ahead of the resumption of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Puerto Rico have been the more consistent side over the last few months, having won four of their last six games. Belize, meanwhile, have won just two games in this time but have the advantage of playing this game in front of their fans.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Belize 0-0 Puerto Rico

Belize vs Puerto Rico Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals