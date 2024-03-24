Belize vs Puerto Rico Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024 

Belize and Puerto Rico trade tackles in the second of their double-header friendly on Sunday (March 24).

The spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw at FFB Field in ther first game on Friday. First-half goals from Carlos Bernardez and Darren Rios ensured that the two sides cancelled each other out.

Both sides will use this game to finalise preparations for their return to competitive action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. Puerto Rico travel to take on El Salvador, while Belize host Nicaragua.

Belize vs Puerto Rico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Belize lead 1-0.

Six of Puerto Rico's last seven games, including the last five, have had goals at both ends.

Belize have won one of their last five games, losing two.

Six of Puerto Rico's last seven games have produced at least four goals, with five seeing both teams score.

Five of Belize's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Belize form guide: D-L-W-D-L Puerto Rico form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Puerto Rico form guide: Four of Belize's last six games have seen at least one team keep a clean sheet.

Belize vs Puerto Rico Prediction

Belize (ranked 182nd) and Puerto Rico (ranked160th) shared the spoils in a game that was keenly contested.

Puerto Rico were slight favourites on the day but extended their unbeaten run to three games despite ending their two-game winning run.

El Huracan Azul's games have been highly entertaining with plenty of goalscoring chances. This is in sharp contrast to Belize, whose games tend to be more compact.

The Jaguars are winless in four friendlies, losing and drawing twice apiece. However, they are unbeaten in two games against Puerto Rico.

This game could be another tight affai,r and chances could come at a premium. Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in another low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Belize 1-1 Puerto Rico

Belize vs Puerto Rico Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals