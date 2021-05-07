Benevento vs Cagliari  prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

Serie A is all set to host a thrilling relegation six-pointer on Sunday, with Benevento taking on Cagliari at Stadio Ciro Vigorito.

This matchday 35 fixture will pit 17th placed side against the 18th, with just one point separating both sides. A victory would go a long way in aiding their respective quests to remain in the Italian top-flight.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to AC Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez scored in each half to give the Rossoneri all three points.

Cagliari secured a memorable 1-1 draw away to Napoli. Nahitan Nandez scored a last-gasp equalizer to snatch a point after Nigeria international Victor Osimhen continued his red-hot streak with a first-half goal.

That point has proved to be the difference between the two sides and they will each seek a victory on Sunday to boost their survival hopes.

Benevento vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

This will be only the fourth meeting between the sides in the last decade. Cagliari have two wins to their name, while Benevento were victorious on one occasion.

Benevento's win came in the reverse fixture in January 2021 when first half goals from Marco Sau and Allesandro Tuia gave the Campanians all three points.

The hosts are currently on a six-game winless run, drawing two and losing four of the six Serie A games. Strangely, their form dipped after the shock 1-0 away win against Juventus.

Cagliari are on a four-game unbeaten run, with Sunday's draw against Napoli halting a three-match winning streak.

Benevento form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Cagliari form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Benevento vs Cagliari Team News

Benevento

Marco Sau (hamstring), Gabriele Moncini (contusion), Alessandro Tuia (calf) and Gaetano Letizia (thigh) are all unavailable for selection for the hosts.

There are no suspension worries for Gli Stregoni.

Nel menù di oggi ⤵️https://t.co/DbdBz4SJFR — Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) May 6, 2021

Injuries: Marco Sau, Alessandro Tuia, Gabriele Moncini, Gaetano Letizia

Suspension: none

Cagliari

Three players have been sidelined for the visitors due to injury. Luca Ceppitelli (concussion), Riccardo Sottil (thigh), Marko Rog (ligament rupture) and Gaston Pereiro (COVID-19) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for coach Leonardo Semplici.

Injuries: Riccardo Sottil, Luca Ceppitelli, Marko Rog

COVID-19: Gaston Pereiro

Suspension: none

Benevento vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Benevento Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1): Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Federico Barba, Luca Caldirola, Kamil Glik, Fabio Depaoli; Perparim Hetemaj, Nicolas Viola, Artur Ionita; Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Caprari; Gianluca Lapadula

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Alessio Cragno (GK); Andrea Carboni, Diego Godin, Ragnar Klavan; Charalombos Lygogiannis, Alessandro Deiola, Alfred Duncan, Nahitan Nandez, Gabrielle Zappa; Radja Nainggolan; Leonardo Pavoletti

Benevento vs Cagliari Prediction

Cagliari struggled for goals earlier in the season but the Sardinians seem to have rediscovered their scoring boots in recent weeks.

The hosts have been expansive under the management of Filippo Inzaghi and this could see them getting caught on the counter by Cagliari. With a lot riding on the outcome, both sides are likely to give their all to ensure victory. We are predicting a share of the spoils in a highly entertaining fixture.

Prediction: Benevento 2-2 Cagliari