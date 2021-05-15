Benevento vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Benevento will meet Crotone at Stadio Ciro Vigorito on Sunday in the latest round of Serie A matches.

Benevento are locked in a relegation battle, having collected just 31 points from 36 games. They will have to win both their remaining games to give themselves a chance of survival.

However, their recent form suggests it will be quite difficult, considering they are winless in eight games. They have lost six and drawn two of those eight matches.

Crotone have been relegated and will be playing in Serie B next season. They managed to conjure up a rare win in their last league encounter, winning 2-1 at home against Hellas Verona.

Benevento vs Crotone Head-to-Head

Benevento and Crotone have played 17 games against each other. Crotone hold the bragging rights with nine wins, while Benevento have won six matches. Two matches ended in draws.

In the last meeting between Benevento and Crotone, the latter ran out 4-1 winners on home turf. Kamil Glik, Simmy Nwankwo (brace) and Milos Vulic got their names on the scoresheet for Crotone. Iago Falque's 82nd-minute strike merely acted as a consolation for Benevento on the night.

Benevento form guide in Serie A: D-L-L-L-L

Crotone form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-L-W

Benevento vs Crotone Team News

Benevento

Gabriele Moncini (bruised ankle), Marco Sau (thigh problem) and Iago Falque (muscular problem) have all been ruled out of Sunday's affair. Daam Foulon has been sidelined with an unknown injury.

Luca Caldirola and Luca Antei will not be able to feature in the game against Crotone as they are serving suspensions.

Injured: Gabriele Moncini, Marco Sau, Iago Falque and Daam Foulon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luca Caldirola and Luca Antei

Crotone

Crotone will be without the services of midfielder Arkadiusz Reca, who is suffering from a knee injury. Aristoteles Romero has been suspended for the game.

Injured: Arkadiusz Reca

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Aristoteles Romero

Benevento vs Crotone Predicted XIs

Benevento Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Fabio Depaoli, Artur Ionita, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj, Gaetano Letizia; Gianluca Caprari, Gianluca Lapadula

Crotone Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alex Cordaz; Lisandro Magallan, Vladimir Golemic, Koffi Djidji; Pedro Pereira, Ahmad Benali, Luca Cigarini, Salvatore Molina; Junior Messias; Simy, Adam Ounas

Benevento vs Crotone Prediction

Crotone will be playing like a team that has nothing to lose. Combined with the confidence they gained from their last win, they will certainly be a dangerous prospect for Benevento to counter.

Benevento's form has looked extremely shaky, and it is difficult to imagine that Filippo Inzaghi's side will be able to do anything of note.

Prediction: Benevento 1-2 Crotone