Benevento vs Frosinone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Benevento entertain Frosinone at Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito in Serie B action on Saturday.

The hosts and visitors are separated by just a point in the league standings. Benevento are in the fourth spot with 19 points and Frosinone are in sixth place with 18 points.

The home side suffered their first defeat in 10 games as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Brescia. Mattéo Tramoni scored an 89th minute for the second-placed side in the league standings.

Frosinone have avoided a loss in their last four games and overcame Crotone 2-1 as Emanuele Cicerelli scored the winning goal in injury time.

Benevento vs Frosinone Head-to-Head

There have been 14 meetings between the two sides across various tiers of Italian football, though they haven't met in Serie A so far. They have been closely matched in this fixture but the visitors have a slight advantage in their head-to-head record and currently lead 5-4 in wins. The spoils have been shared five times in this fixture.

Benevento form guide (Serie B): L-W-W-D-D

Frosinone form guide (Serie B): W-D-W-D-L

Benevento vs Frosinone Team News

Benevento

Riccardo Improta has recovered from a minor injury and trained with the squad ahead of the game but won't be risked here to avoid relapse. Alberto Paleari underwent surgery for a fractured cheekbone and will be out of action for at least three more weeks.

Injured: Alberto Paleari, Riccardo Improta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Frosinone

Nicolo Brighenti remains a long-term absentee for I Giallazzurri after recently undergoing a knee operation. He might be able to resume full training as soon as January.

Lukas Klitten is also sidelined with injury while Federico Gatti will return after serving a one-game suspension against Crotone.

Injured: Nicolo Brighenti, Lukas Klitten

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benevento vs Frosinone Predicted XI

Benevento Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nicolo Manfredini; Gaetano Letizia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba, Daam Foulon; Giacomo Calo, Gennaro Acampora; Artur Ionita, Marco Sau, Roberto Insigne; Gianluca Lapadula

Frosinone Predicted XI (4-3-3): Federico Ravaglia; Tiago Casasola, Federico Gatti, Przemyslaw Szyminski, Francesco Zampano; Matteo Ricci, Karlo Lulić, Daniel Boloca; Luigi Canotto, Gabriel Charpentier, Luca Garritano

Benevento vs Frosinone Prediction

Frosinone are unbeaten in their travels this season while Benevento recently suffered a defeat in front of their fans in the league. Both teams have been defensively solid, so a low-scoring draw looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Benevento 1-1 Frosinone.

Edited by Shardul Sant