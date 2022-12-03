Benevento vs Palermo Prediction and Betting Tips | December 4, 2022 

Benevento will welcome Palermo to the Stadio Ciro Vigorito on matchday 15 in the Italian Serie B on Sunday (December 4).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Reggina last week. Hernani and Luigi Cannoto gave Reggina a two-goal lead before Riccardo Improta and Gennaro Acampora forced a share of the spoils for Benevento.

Palermo, meamwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat against Venezia at home. Joel Pohjanpalo's 66th-minute goal was the difference between the two teams, while Matteo Brunori missed a penalty for Palermo four minutes later.

The loss saw the Sicilians drop to 16th spot, having garnered 15 points from 14 games. Benevento are level on points with Palermo and are just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Benevento vs Palermo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Palermo are unbeaten in their last nine games against Benevento, winning five and drawing four.

Their most recent meeting in April 2019 saw Palermo claim a 2-1 away victory en route Benevento's promotion to the top flight.

Seven of Benevento's last eight league games have seen both teams score.

Palermo have won just one of their six away league games this season, losing four.

Benevento have drawn three of their last five home league games and have managed just one win at home all season.

Four of Benevento's last six league games have produced at least three goals.

Four of Palermo's last five games have seen less than three goals and also saw one or both teams fail to score.

Benevento vs Palermo Prediction

Both teams are in danger of suffering relegation and will look to try and avoid losing to a direct relegation rival.

Benevento's poor run of form at home has not inspired confidence, and their backline is susceptible. They have kept just two clean sheets in 15 games across competitions this term.

Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Benevento 1-1 Palermo

Benevento vs Palermo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

