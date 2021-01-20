Benevento vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

This Friday evening features a single game in Italy’s Serie A, with Benevento playing host to struggling Torino.

Newly-promoted Benevento have been solid this season, and currently sit in 11th place. Torino, meanwhile, have struggled and now find themselves in 18th place.

Torino need to pull off a vital away win if they are to move away from the relegation zone. Benevento will be aiming to condemn Toro to further struggles by securing a home win.

Benevento vs Torino Head-to-Head

Benevento might be in a solid mid-table spot in Serie A right now, but the season hasn’t been plain sailing for them. In fact, they’ve lost as many games – nine – as they’ve won and drawn combined.

Benevento are on a two-match losing streak after falling to Atalanta and bottom-club Crotone. Worryingly, Benevento also conceded four goals in each of those games.

Their goal difference is equally worrying. With 21 scored and 34 conceded, their current goal difference is -13. That is worse than any of Serie A’s other sides outside of the bottom two.

Meanwhile, Torino have struggled even more than their opponents on Friday. They’ve won just two matches all season, and their current run is appalling – one win in 12 matches.

That win came over one of the two sides currently below them – Parma – on 3 January. Since then, they’ve drawn with Verona and Spezia, while losing to league leaders Milan.

Advertisement

Torino’s lack of goals must be their biggest concern. They’ve scored 26 overall this season, but have managed just four in their last seven games.

Benevento form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Torino form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Benevento vs Torino Team News

Benevento

Benevento will be without Marco Sau, who is suspended for two games following his straight red card in the loss to Crotone.

Roberto Insigne and Gaetano Letizia are also expected to miss out, while Pasquale Schiattarella is unavailable due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Injured: Roberto Insigne, Gaetano Letizia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marco Sau

Unavailable: Pasquale Schiattarella

Torino

Torino have two injury concerns coming into this clash. Mergim Vojvoda and Federico Bonazzoli are both sidelined, and are not expected back until early February.

Injured: Mergim Vojvoda, Federico Bonazzoli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

⚽️ | TRAINING



Work in the gym, followed by a technical-tactical session



👉https://t.co/3vl29lABdo#SFT — Torino FC English (@TorinoFC1906_En) January 19, 2021

Benevento vs Torino Predicted XI

Benevento predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo, Riccardo Improta, Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba, Perparim Hetemaj, Artur Ionita, Bryan Dabo, Iago Falque, Giuseppe Di Serio, Gianluca Lapadula

Torino predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu, Armando Izzo, Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno, Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Jacopo Segre, Karol Linetty, Cristian Ansaldi, Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti

Benevento vs Torino Prediction

Both of these sides have struggled as of late and neither have been scoring that many goals.

Benevento’s last two defeats have been pretty terrible, but Torino’s lack of potency in front of goal might give the home side a little more confidence.

Overall, a low-scoring draw seems likely here.

Prediction: Benevento 1-1 Torino