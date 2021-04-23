Benevento vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A action continues with Udinese playing Benevento at the Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito on Sunday.

Benevento are in danger of being relegated from the Italian top-flight at the end of the season, having gathered just 31 points from 32 games. They are 17th in the Serie A standings.

Udinese are in a better position comparatively, having garnered 36 points from the same number of fixtures. They are currently 12th in the standings and looking to finish in the top half of the table.

Benevento vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Benevento and Udinese have only played four games against each other. Two games have been won by Benevento, while Udinese have won one game and one match resulted in a draw.

Benevento defeated Udinese 0-2 the last time the two sides met in Serie A. Gianluca Caprari and Gaetano Letizia's goals ensured Filippo Inzaghi's men prevailed on the night.

Benevento form guide in Serie A: D-L-L-D-W

Udinese form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-L-L

Benevento vs Udinese Team News

Benevento

Benevento will be without midfielder Nicolas Viola, who picked up a knock against Genoa. Gabriel Moncini is out with a bruised ankle, while centre-back Luca Antei is serving a suspension.

Left-back Daam Foulon and centre-forward Marco Sau have been sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Daam Foulon, Marco Sau, Nicolas Viola and Gabriel Moncini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luca Antei

Udinese

Mato Jajalo will be unavailable for selection because of a cruciate ligament rupture. Winger Gerard Deulofeu is out with knee inflammation, while Ignacio Pussetto will miss the game due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Mato Jajalo, Gerard Deulofeu and Ignacio Pussetto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benevento vs Udinese Predicted XI

Benevento Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Gaetano Letizia; Fabio Depaoli, Pasquale Schiattarella, Artur Ionita, Perparim Hetemaj, Riccardo Improta; Gianluca Lapadula, Adolfo Gaich

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso; Rodrigo Becao, Kevin Bonifazi, Bram Nuytinck; Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Wallace, Roberto Pereyra, Jens Stryger Larsen; Stefano Okaka, Jayden Braaf

Benevento vs Udinese Prediction

Udinese have been in poor form lately, and Benevento will hope to take advantage of that and move towards safety. Nicolas Viola will be a big miss for Benevento.

The Stregoni will want striker Gianluca Lapadula to step up in Viola's absence and lead his team to a win against a vulnerable Udinese side.

We expect Benevento to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Benevento 1-0 Udinese