Benfica 0-1 Barcelona: Barça Player Ratings as Raphinha's second-half strike gives visitors a slender advantage | UEFA Champions League 2024-25 

Barcelona secured a narrow 1-0 win against Benfica in the first leg of their round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday, March 5. The return leg will be played on Tuesday, March 11.

As expected, Barcelona began the first half with the majority of ball possession with them. However, things went south pretty quickly for the visitors today after Pau Cubarsi was sent off for a last-man foul just 22 minutes in. Manager Hansi Flick was forced to sacrifice Dani Olmo's spot to bring defensive reinforcements in the form of Ronald Araujo.

There were a whopping 19 first-half shots attempted, with 11 coming from Benfica and eight from Barcelona. However, they just had three and four shots on target, respectively. Neither side was able to create a decent enough opening to score a goal as the most notable events of the first period were bookings. With no chances coming either teams' way, Barcelona and Benfica were tied goalless at the break.

Being a man down, Barcelona knew they would have a tough time in the second half. Chances were limited and the Spanish giants had to be clinical, and that's exactly what happened. Benfica dominated possession in the second period but the visitors took the only chance that came their way. Raphinha scored in the 61st minute to make it 1-0.

Barcelona attempted just one other shot which was off-target, while Benfica attempted 15 shots with five on target. Custodian Wojciech Szczesny had a great game in goal as he made some fabulous saves to keep his team in the contest. Bruno Lage made multiple changes for his side but they were unable to find the back of the net after a frustrating night.

On that note, let's take a look at Barca's player ratings.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 9.5/10

The Pole made eight fantanstic saves throughout the game to earn a clean sheet for Barcelona. Szczesny rolled back the years with a player of the match performance.

Jules Kounde - 7.5/10

Kounde won five duels in defence, making 11 clearances, one block and one tackle as well. He also passed the ball with 86% accuracy.

Pau Cubarsi - 4.5/10

Cubarsi committed a last-man tackle just 22 minutes into the match and was shown a straight red card, meaning he will miss the return leg.

Inigo Martinez - 7/10

Martinez had a decent game in defence as he won five duels, making five clearances, one block, one interception and three tackles.

Alejandro Balde - 7/10

Balde won six duels in defence, making two clearances, one interception, two tackles, which included one last-man tackle.

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

De Jong passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won three duels, making one clearance and one block.

Pedri - 7.5/10

Pedri put in a solid performance for Barcelona as he passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including two key passes. He also completed two dribbles and won seven duels, making two interceptions.

Lamine Yamal - 7/10

Yamal passed the ball with 81% accuracy, including one key pass. He attempted three shots, with just one on target. Yamal also won three duels.

Dani Olmo - 6.5/10

Olmo played just 22 minutes before being subbed off to make way for Flick to bring on defensive reinforcements after the red card.

Raphinha - 8/10

Raphinha scored the all-important goal for his team in the second half. He also played two key passes, won four duels and made one clearance.

Robert Lewandowski - 6.5/10

Lewandowski had a rather quiet night as he attempted just one shot and failed to convert a fairly easy chance in doing so. He also won eight duels.

Substitutes

Ronald Araujo - 7.5/10

Araujo won six duels in defence, making seven clearances, four blocks, one interception and two tackles.

Ferran Torres - 6.5/10

He replaced Yamal in the second half but was unable to make an impact on the proceedings.

Gerard Martin - 6.5/10

He replaced Lewandowski in the second half but failed to make an impact as well.

Marc Casado - 6.5/10

He replaced de Jong in the second period and put in a decent performance towards the end of the contest.

