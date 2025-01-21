Benfica 4-5 Barcelona: Blaugrana Player Ratings as late surge for visitors caps off UCL classic | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

A late winner from Raphinha was the icing on the cake in what was a dramatic Champions League clash between Benfica and Barcelona as it ended 5-4 on Tuesday, January 21.

Heading into the game, Hansi Flick made just one change as Wojciech Szczesny replaced Inaki Pena between the sticks for the visitors.

It was a dream start for Benfica as they took the lead inside two minutes. A long ball was hit to left-back Alvaro Carreras and his pull-back was smashed home by Vangelis Pavlidis to make it 1-0.

It did not last long as Barcelona found a way to tie it up after 13 minutes. Tomas Araujo fouled Alejandro Balde in the box and the referee consulted VAR before awarding a penalty. It was turned home calmly by Robert Lewandowski for his ninth of the UCL campaign.

Trending

However, the Portuguese side kept themselves in the game and managed to take the lead once again. A speculative ball forward from Nicolas Otamendi caused confusion as Szczesny came a long way out of his box and took out his own teammate Balde. The ball fell kindly to Pavlidis who knocked it home into an empty net to make it 2-1.

Pavlidis completed a stunning hat-trick minutes later, scoring from the spot. A needless foul from Szczesny on Kerem Akturkoglu meant the Greek striker collected his trio of goals in just 30 minutes.

Further drama ensued in the second half as Barcelona pushed ahead to get back into the game. Benfica keeper Anatoliy Trubin gifted the visitors their second as his goal kick struck Raphinha on his head and looped into the back of the net. The Brazilian winger was completely unaware yet La Blaugrana had received a golden chance to level the scores.

However, the hosts scored once again to restore their two-goal advantage. A lack of communication between Szczesny and Ronald Araujo saw them fail to deal with a simple cross properly, which ended up with the Uruguayan putting the ball into his own net, making it 4-2 after 68 minutes.

Undeterred, Barcelona continued to apply pressure and it paid dividends as Lamine Yamal won a second spot-kick for the side. Lewandowski made no mistake yet again, cutting the deficit back to one after 78 minutes.

Barcelona's comeback was completed eight minutes later as substitute Eric Garcia headed home an accurate cross from Pedri to make it 4-4.

There was one final twist in the tale late in stoppage time. Benfica players were appealing for a penalty after some contact in the box but a Ferran Torres clearance fell kindly to Raphinha, who took it past one and smashed it into the near post to complete an unbelievable victory.

The result means Barcelona are now set to finish in the top eight of the Champions League group stage, guaranteeing some rest as the knockouts begin. Here are the player ratings:

Barcelona Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 3.5/10

A nightmarish outing for Barcelona's free agent signing as Szczesny made all sorts of errors. A needless run far away from his box and a penalty conceded highlighted a forgettable outing for the Polish shotstopper.

Jules Kounde - 5/10

A shaky defensive performance from the Frenchman as two of Benfica's goals came from his flank.

Ronald Araujo - 5/10

Araujo showed some signs of rust having come back from a lengthy injury lay-off. He also scored an own goal, compounding Barcelona's misery as they looked to get back into the game.

Pau Cubarsi - 4.5/10

The youngster was caught out of position and found himself unable to maintain the high line at times.

Alejandro Balde - 5/10

Balde had a few bright moments going forward including winning the penalty but the left-back had a game to forget on the defensive side.

Marc Casado - 5.5/10

He looked solid for his hour-long cameo but did not offer much going forward and was thus removed as Barcelona looked formore creative midfielders chasing the game.

Pedri - 7/10

A livewire in midfield, Pedri was constantly involved in the side's moves going forward. He grabbed an assist with a great cross for the team's fourth and displayed his impressive creativity, finishing with six chances created, six accurate long balls and 17 passes into the final third.

Gavi - 6/10

The Spaniard took up a more attacking position than Pedri and Casado but found it difficult to get into the game, registering only 39 touches before being taken off along with the 21-year-old.

Lamine Yamal - 6/10

An unusually quiet night from Barcelona's rapidly rising superstar as he found it difficult to influence the game for the most part. He did have his say though, winning a penalty but was kept silent otherwise.

Robert Lewandowski - 7/10

Lewandowski showed great composure to knock home two penalties and connected well with his teammates going forward.

Raphinha - 7.5/10

One deliberate goal and one slightly less deliberate - the Brazilian winger kept his cool and provided a moment of class late on in the game to take home all three points for the side.

Substitutes

Frenkie de Jong - 6/10

Replaced Casado to provide a greater threat going forward but he could not do much.

Fermin Lopez - 5.5/10

Similar to de Jong, he came on for the last half hour but did not have much of an influence.

Eric Garcia - 7/10

His introduction saw a change in shape as Barcelona threw bodies ahead to salvage the game. Scored the important header to make it 4-4.

Ferran Torres - 6.5/10

Torres came in as the extra attacking body and showed great presence of mind to hoof it up as the Benfica players were appealing for the penalty, which eventually led to the winner.

Gerard Martin - N/A

He came on in stoppage time and thus does not get a rating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback