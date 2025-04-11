Benfica vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Benfica will entertain Arouca at the Estádio da Luz in the Primeira Liga on Sunday. The hosts are at the top of the standings and they have a two-point lead over defending champions Sporting. Arouquenses have seven wins in 28 league games and are 12th in the standings with 29 points.

As Águias registered a commanding 4-1 away win over archrivals Porto last week. Vangelis Pavlidis scored a hat-trick, with Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Ángel Di María, and Florentino Luís providing the assists. Nicolás Otamendi added the fourth goal in stoppage time.

They extended their winning streak in all competitions to five games on Wednesday, recording a 5-0 away triumph over fourth-tier side Tirsense in the first leg of the Taca de Portugal semifinals.

The visitors are winless in their last three league outings, suffering two consecutive defeats. They hosted Famalicao last week and suffered a 2-1 loss. Henrique Araújo equalized from the penalty spot in the 71st minute, and Mirko Topić restored Famalicao's lead five minutes later.

Benfica vs Arouca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 19 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 17 wins. Arouquenses have just one win to their name and one game has ended in a draw.

The visitors have won two of their last nine league games, with both wins registered away from home.

Benfica extended their winning streak against Arouca to 12 games in the reverse fixture, recording a 2-0 away win.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the Primeira Liga, conceding 23 goals in 28 games, 20 fewer than Arouquenses.

Only second-placed Sporting have scored more goals (74) than the hosts in the Primeira Liga this season (69).

Benfica vs Arouca Prediction

As Águias are on a five-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 19 goals, they will look to continue that form here. They have won their last five Primeira Liga home games while keeping three clean sheets and are strong favorites.

Tiago Gouveia made an appearance from the bench against Tirsense on Wednesday, so Alexander Bah, Manu Silva, and Renato Sanches are the three absentees for the capital club.

Arouca have seen a drop in form and have won just one of their last eight games, while playing four draws. Notably, they have lost just one of their six away games in 2025 while recording three wins. They have failed to score in their last eight meetings against the hosts and will look to improve upon that record.

David Simão and Tiago Esgaio are out for the remainder of the season, while Nino Galović will also miss this match. Weverson, Matias Rocha, Pablo Gozálbez, and Dylan Nandín face late fitness tests. Chico Lamba was booked for the fifth time this season last week and is suspended for the trip to Lisbon.

The capital club have been the dominant side in this fixture, and considering their current form, we back the Eagles to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Arouca

Benfica vs Arouca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

