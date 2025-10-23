Benfica vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Benfica will host Arouca at the Estádio da Luz on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts will be confident to continue their unbeaten league streak and remain close to the top of the table.
Benfica’s last league outing was an uneventful 0-0 draw with league leaders Porto before the commencement of the international break, leaving Jose Mourinho’s side in third place with five wins and three draws from eight games. The Eagles have since picked up a win in the Taca de Portugal but fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat against English side Newcastle in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and will be keen to return to winning ways on their return to league action.
Arouca are eight places behind the hosts and only two points clear of the relegation zone, having won just two of their opening eight games of the league campaign. The Wolves have struggled to find consistency all season and were disappointed to concede in the 86th minute of their 1-1 draw with Famalicao in their last league game following a red card to Jose Fontan just two minutes earlier.
Benfica vs Arouca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 20 previous occasions going into the weekend. Benfica have won 17 of those games, two have ended in draws, while Arouca have won only one.
- Benfica are undefeated across the last 13 editions of this fixture, winning 12 and drawing one.
- Arouca have failed to get on the scoresheet in eight of the last 10 editions of this fixture and have conceded 27 goals across those games.
- The hosts have the joint-second-best defensive record in the league, having only conceded four goals all season.
- The visitors have the second-worst defensive record in the Portuguese top flight this season, with 19 goals conceded after just eight games.
Benfica vs Arouca Prediction
As Aguias are strong favorites and should cruise to an easy victory when they host a much weaker side in front of their home fans.
Arouquenses have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid defeat, and will likely focus on avoiding a blowout defeat.
Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Arouca
Benfica vs Arouca Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors’ last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last seven games)