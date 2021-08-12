Benfica vs Arouca prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Benfica will welcome Arouca to the Estadio da Luz on Saturday for a gameweek two clash in the Primeira Liga.

The home side come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Spartak Moscow in a UEFA Champions League qualifier on Tuesday. Joao Mario put the Lisbon side ahead before Samuel Gigot's own goal made sure of the result to help Benfica qualify for the playoff rounds.

Arouca suffered a 2-0 defeat to Estoril on home turf in their opening league game. Andre Franco and Ryotaro Meshino scored in each half to give the visitors all three points.

Benfica kickstarted the new league season with a 2-1 away victory over Moreirense and that win helped them to eighth spot in the table, while Arouca are in 14th spot.

Benfica vs Arouca Head-to-Head

Benfica expectedly have a much better head-to-head record, with nine victories recorded from their 11 games played against Arouca.

Arouca have one win to their name, while one previous game ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a Taca De Portugal round-of-16 tie when Jonas and Rafa Silva scored to help Benfica secure a comeback 2-1 victory in 2018.

Benfica have been on a fine run of form and are unbeaten in their last 10 games including pre-season. Eight victories have been recorded in this sequence and they will be looking to build on that.

Arouca ended the last campaign on a strong winning run to secure promotion to the top-flight. They have, however, lost each of their two competitive games this term, with a loss to Rio Ave in the League Cup followed by last week's league defeat to Estoril.

Benfica form guide (including friendlies): W-W-W-D-W

Arouca form guide (including friendlies): L-L-W

Benfica vs Arouca Team News

Benfica

Rodrigo Pinho (knee) and Jan Vertonghen (thigh) have both been ruled out through injuries. Andre Almeida (knee) and Haris Seferovic will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability.

Furthermore, forward Diogo Goncalves will sit out the game through suspension due to the second half red card he received against Moreirense.

Roman Yaremchuk could be handed a start for his impressive debut in midweek.

Injuries: Rodrigo Pinho, Jan Vertonghen

Doubtful: Andre Almeida, Haris Seferovic

Suspension: Diogo Goncalves

Arouca

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Benfica vs Arouca Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-5-2): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Nicolas Otamendi, Morato, Lucas Verissimo; Gil Dias, Adel Taarabt, Soualiho Meite, Gedson Fernandes, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt; Roman Yaremchuk, Everton

Arouca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Victor Braga (GK); Joel, Jose Velazquez, Baptiste Aloe, Thales; Eugeni, Pedro Moreira, Leandro Silva; Arsenio, Andre Silva, Andre Bukia

Benfica vs Arouca Prediction

Benfica are big favorites in this game and barring any unlikely upset, only one winner is likely to emerge in the Portuguese capital.

The hosts have been more compact defensively so far this term and their backline is unlikely to be troubled by a blunt Arouca attack. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the Eagles.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Arouca

