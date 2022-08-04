Benfica vs Arouca prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Benfica will entertain Arouca at the Estádio da Luz in the opening fixture of the Portuguese Primeira Liga 2022-23 season on Friday.

Benfica finished third in the league standings last season while Arouca managed to hang on to their top-flight status with a 15th-place finish.

Portuguese giants Benfica have already begun their 2022-23 season with a home game against Midtjylland in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Goncalo Ramos bagged a hat-trick as they kicked off their campaign with a 4-1 win. This will be the first competitive game of the season for the Porto-based visitors.

The hosts are strong favorites here but should not underestimate their opponents as they would like to ensure a winning start to their league campaign in search of a first title since the 2018-19 campaign.

Liga Portugal @ligaportugal 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗗 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 🤩

Qual o teu desejo para 2022-23? 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗗 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 🤩Qual o teu desejo para 2022-23? 🎬⚽ 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗗 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 🤩Qual o teu desejo para 2022-23? https://t.co/hQePVoBZNs

Benfica vs Arouca Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture, registering 11 wins against their northern rivals.

Arouca have just one win to their name while one game has ended in a draw. Arouquenses have just one point to their name in their trips to Friday's venue.

As Águias secured a league double over the visitors last season, recording 2-0 wins in both home and away games.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Arouca form guide (all competitions): D-W-L

Benfica vs Arouca Team News

Benfica

Lucas Veríssimo is a confirmed absentee as he will only be back from injury next month. Mihailo Ristic and João Victor did not appear on the teamsheet against Midtjylland and their involvement remains doubtful.

Injured: Lucas Veríssimo.

Doubtful: Mihailo Ristic, João Victor.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Rodrigo Pinho.

Arouca

There are no reported absentees for the visitors, though there are doubts regarding the availability of José Manuel Velázquez as he did not feature in their previous friendly game against Chaves.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: José Manuel Velázquez.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Benfica vs Arouca Predicted XIs

Benfica (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); Andre Almeida, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Gilberto; David Neres, Joao Mario, Julian Weigl, Florentino; Goncalo Ramos, Rafa Silva.

Arouca (4-3-3): Fernando Castro (GK); Tiago Esgaio, Joao Basso, Quaresma, Nino Galovic; Yaw Moses, Alan Ruiz, David Simao; Antony Santos, Andre Bukia, Oday Dabbagh

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Benfica vs Arouca Prediction

Benfica looked sharp in their Champions League game at home on Tuesday and will most likely be able to continue their form here. They had a 100% record in the friendlies as well and look to be in good touch at the moment.

Arouca have never picked up a win in their travels to Lisbon and have failed to score in three of their last four games against the capital club. A win for the hosts seems to be a likely outcome of this game.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Arouca

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far