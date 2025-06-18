Benfica vs Auckland City Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20th 2025

Benfica will meet Auckland City at the Inter&Co Stadium in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup on Friday. Both teams endured a winless start to the competition and will look to register a win here.

As Águias met Boca Juniors in their campaign opener on Monday and were held to a 2-2 draw. Boca had a great start to the match and scored twice just six minutes apart in the first half. Ángel Di María scored from the penalty spot for the Eagles, and Nicolás Otamendi bagged an 84th-minute equalizer. Boca saw two players sent off in that match, while Benfica's Andrea Belotti was sent off in the 72nd minute.

Auckland made their 12th appearance in the competition on Sunday and suffered a crushing 10-0 loss to Bayern Munich in their campaign opener.

Benfica vs Auckland City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The Eagles are winless in their last four games in all competitions, playing out three draws.

The Navy Blues have been eliminated from the first round of their Club World Cup in their last five appearances, failing to score in three games in that period.

The Eagles have scored one goal apiece in three of their last four games in all competitions.

Auckland have seen conclusive results in their last six games in all competitions, recording four wins. Five games in that period have produced over 2.5 goals.

As Águias have seen over 2.5 goals in 14 of their last 16 competitive games.

The Navy Blues have conceded three goals apiece in their last two appearances in the Club World Cup without scoring.

Benfica vs Auckland City Prediction

As Águias have scored at least one goal in their last 16 competitive games and will look to continue their goalscoring form here. Notably, they have lost just one of their last 14 games in all competitions.

The Navy Blues suffered a 10-0 loss in their campaign opener last week and will look to improve upon their defensive performance. They have failed to score in their last four games in the Club World Cup and will look to improve upon that record.

Considering As Águias' recent goalscoring form and Auckland's struggles in the Club World Cup, we back the Eagles to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Auckland City

Benfica vs Auckland City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

