Benfica vs AVS Futebol SAD Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2023

Benfica and AVS Futebol SAD return to action in the Taca da Liga when they go head-to-head at the Estadio da Luz on Thursday.

Both sides picked up contrasting results in the Group B opener, with the Segunda Liga side suffering a 2-1 home defeat against Arouca back in September.

Benfica ensured they remained within one point of Primeira Liga leaders Sporting Lisbon as they picked up a 1-0 win at Braga last Sunday.

This followed a crunch 3-1 victory over Red Bull Salzburg in their final Champions League group-stage game on December 13 which saw them rise to third place and secure a spot in the UEFA Europa League.

Roger Schmidt’s men, who are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run, now turn their attention to the Taca da Liga, where they currently sit top of Group B, having picked up a 2-0 win over Arouca in their group opener on October 31.

AVS Futebol SAD, on the other hand, continue to strengthen their stake for promotion to the Portuguese top flight as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Pacos de Ferreira last time out.

Jorge Costa’s men have now won three back-to-back games in the Segunda Liga, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since losing three straight in November.

AVS kicked off their Taca da Liga campaign with a 2-1 home loss against Arouca on September 26 and will be looking to turn things around in the group this Thursday.

Benfica vs AVS Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Benfica and AVS, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Schmidt’s men are unbeaten in seven straight matches, claiming four wins and three draws since November’s Champions League loss against Real Sociedad.

AVS have won six of their eight away matches across all competitions this season while scoring 12 goals and conceding seven so far.

Benfica have not lost a domestic home game this season, having picked up five wins and two draws in their seven matches at the Estadio da Luz so far.

Benfica vs AVS Prediction

While AVS have put together a fine run of results heading into Thursday, they face the stern challenge of taking on the Portuguese champions.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we fancy Benfica coming away with a comfortable victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 AVS

Benfica vs AVS Betting Tips

Tip 1: Benfica to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of Benfica’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in eight of the visitors’ last 10 outings)