Benfica vs AVS Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

The Portuguese Primeira Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Benfica host AVS at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday.

Ad

Benfica cruised to a 4-0 victory over Tirsense in the second leg of the Taca de Portugal semi-final on Wednesday to complete an emphatic 9-0 aggregate win over the Campeonato de Portugal outfit.

It was in keeping with their fine run of results in the Primeira Liga, where they have won all but one of their last 11 games, with a 2-2 draw against Arouca on April 13 being the exception.

Benfica have 72 points from 30 matches to sit second in the standings, only behind leaders Sporting Lisbon on goal difference.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, AVS were left spitting feathers last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Casa Pia, conceding a 95th-minute equaliser at the Estadio do Desportivo das Aves.

Rui Ferreira’s men have gone six games without a win — losing five — a run that has seen them drop into the relegation dogfight. With 24 points from 30 matches, AVS are 16th in the league, two points above 15th-placed Estrela Amadora just above the relegation zone.

Ad

Benfica vs AVS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Benfica winning one and drawing the other.

Benfica are unbeaten in eight matches across competitions, winning seven, since a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in March being the exception.

AVS are winless in all but one of their 13 away games, losing seven, since November.

Benfica are unbeaten in eight of their last nine home matches across competitions, winning six, since February.

Ad

Benfica vs AVS Prediction

Benfica will be licking their lips as they take on an out-of-sorts AVS side who have managed just one point from their last six games. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, expect a one-sided affair at the Estadio da Luz, with Benfica to claim all three points.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 AVS

Benfica vs AVS Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Ad

Tip 2: First-half winners - Benfica (Benfica have led at the interval in seven of their last eight games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Benfica's last nine matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More