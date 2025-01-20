Benfica vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2025

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Benfica take on Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Benfica vs Barcelona Preview

Benfica are currently in 15th place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have been inconsistent on the European front this season. The Portuguese outfit thrashed Famalicao by a 4-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the Champions League table at the moment and have been in impressive form under Hansi Flick. The Catalan giants were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Getafe in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Benfica vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a slight edge over Benfica in European competitions and have won three of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Benfica's two victories.

Barcelona have lost only one of their last 17 matches against opponents from Portugal in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such defeat coming by a 3-0 margin at the hands of Benfica in 2021.

Barcelona have scored only eight goals in their nine matches against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League and have conceded a total of seven goals in these games.

Since they won consecutive home games in the UEFA Champions League in March 2023, Benfica have won only one of their last seven home games in the competition.

Hansi Flick has won 21 of his 24 matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Benfica vs Barcelona Prediction

With Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in excellent form this season, Barcelona have plenty of firepower in their ranks going into this game. The Blaugrana were wasteful against Getafe and will need to be more clinical this week.

Benfica can pull off an upset on their day and have troubled Barcelona on numerous occasions in the past. Barcelona are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Benfica 1-3 Barcelona

Benfica vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

