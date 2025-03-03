Benfica vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th March 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with a set of knockout matches this week as Benfica lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in a Round of 16 clash at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Benfica vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form under Hansi Flick so far this season. The Blaugrana eased past Real Sociedad by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Benfica, on the other hand, are in second place in the Liga Portugal table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Portuguese outfit defeated Braga by a 1-0 margin in the Taca de Portugal over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Benfica vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good historical record against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League and have won four out of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Benfica's two victories.

Benfica have played a total of 10 matches against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League - the second-highest number of games they have played against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

After winning two of their first three matches at home against opponents from Spain in major European competitions, Benfica have won only two of their last 12 such games.

Barcelona have lost only one of their last 10 matches away from home against opponents from Portugal in European competitions, with their only such defeat coming against Benfica in 2021.

Benfica vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have thrived under Hansi Flick so far this season and will be intent on stepping up to the plate in the knockouts of the UEFA Champions League. Robert Lewandowski found the back of the net against Real Sociedad and will look to make his mark this week.

Benfica have troubled Barcelona in the past and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Benfica 1-3 Barcelona

Benfica vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

