Benfica vs Belenenses prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020-21 

Benfica will welcome Belenenses to the Estadio da Luz on Monday for a matchday five fixture in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The hosts are currently setting the pace on the standings, with maximum points picked up from their four matches so far, while Belenenses are ninth with five points from four games.

Benfica posted an impressive 4-2 victory away to Lech Poznan in their Europa League opener, while Belenenses played out a goalless draw with Moreirense at home in the league.

Benfica vs Belenenses Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 25 occasions in the past and Benfica have the superior head-to-head record with 18 wins, 59 goals scored and 12 conceded, while the visitors have two wins to their name. Five previous games have ended in a stalemate.

The most recent clash between the sides came in a friendly fixture in August and the hosts ran out 4-0 victors.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Belenenses form guide: W-L-D-D

Benfica vs Belenenses Team News

Benfica

Two players are sidelined for Benfica, with Andre Almeida (knee) and Andreas Samaris (tendon) both unavailable for selection due to injury.

There are no suspension worries for Jorge Jesus.

Injury: Andre Almeida, Andreas Samaris

Suspension: None

Belenenses

The visitors also have two players unavailable due to injury. Nilton Varela Lopes (Ligament) and Eduardo Kau (ACL) are both sidelined. There are no injury concerns for Belenenses.

Injuries: Eduardo Kau, Nilton Varela Lopes

Suspension: None

Benfica vs Belenenses Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Gilberto; Everton, Gabriel Pires, Adel Taarabt, Rafa Silva; Luca Waldschmidt, Pizzi

Belenenses Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andre Moreira; Tomas Ribeiro, Henrique, Thibang Phete; Ruben Lima, Afonso Taira, Caue da Silva, Tiago Esgaio; Silvestre Varela, Miguel Cardoso; Mateo Cassierra

Benfica vs Belenenses Prediction

Benfica responded well to their elimination from the Champions League by winning their next five matches in all competitions.

The Eagles won those games by an aggregate score of 17-5 and they currently hold a five-point advantage at the top of the table.

With their main rivals playing before them, they would love to maintain the status quo when they host Belenenses on Monday, although their away trip to Poland two days ago could cause some fatigue.

The visitors have, however, found goals hard to come by and are without a win since the opening day. Benfica should have an easy victory here.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Belenenses