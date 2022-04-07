Benfica vs Belenenses prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Benfica and Belenenses will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 29 fixture on Saturday.

Benfica are coming off consecutive defeats to Braga and Liverpool. A 3-2 away defeat in the league was followed by a 3-1 loss on home turf to the Reds in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.

Belenenses, meanwhile, secured maximum points in a 2-0 home win over Portimonense last weekend. Safira and Nuno Pedro scored in either half to guide the team to victory.

Despite the win, Franclim Carvalho's side remain in the relegation zone and are five points away from safety. Benfica, meanwhile, sit in third spot on 61 points and have little left to play for this season domestically.

Benfica vs Belenenses Head-to-Head

Benfica have had 38 wins from their last 57 games against Belenenses. The two teams have shared the spoils on ten occasions, while Saturday's visitors have nine wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021 when Benfica ran riot in a 7-0 away battering. Darwin Nunez scored a first-half hat-trick to inspire the rout, with all seven goals coming before the break.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D.

Belenenses form guide: W-D-D-D-L.

Benfica vs Belenenses Team News

Benfica

Rodrigo Pinho and Lucas Verissimo are the only injury absentees for the Lions. There are no suspension worries.

Injuries: Lucas Verissimo, Rodrigo Pinho.

Unavailable: None.

Suspension: None.

Doubtful: None.

Belenenses

Chico Teixeira ia unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injury: Chico Teixeira.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Benfica vs Belenenses Predicted XIs

Benfica (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); Alejandro Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Gilberto; Everton, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Rafa Silva; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez.

Belenenses (4-2-3-1): Luiz Nunez (GK); Diego Calila, Thibang Phete, Danny Henriques, Carraca; Braima Samu, Sphephelo Sithole; Yves Baraye, Afonso Sousa, Rafael Camacho; Alisson Safira.

Benfica vs Belenenses Prediction

Despite being a derby between two Lisbon teams, Benfica's vastly superior pedigree means they enter the game as the overwhelming favourites. Anything other than a comfortable victory for the hosts would represent a major disappointment, having suffered consecutive losses.

Benfica's attacking prowess means goals are likely to come in abundance, but their defensive frailties could see Belenenses handed chances to get on the scoresheet. Nevertheless, Benfica could secure a convincing win, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Belenenses.

