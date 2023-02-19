Benfica vs Boavista Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20, 2023

League leaders Benfica will entertain eighth-placed Boavista at the Estadio da Luz in the Primeira Liga on Monday (February 20).

The hosts are on a four-game winning run in the league. Goals from Joao Mario and Alexander Bah helped Benfica beat Casa Pia 3-0 at home a fortnight ago. They continued their form in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, winning 2-0 at Club Brugge. Boavista, meanwhile, are winless in their last three league games and are coming off a goalless draw against Casa Pia in their previous outing.

Benfica have a two-point lead over second-placed Porto and also have a game in hand, so they can afford to start a few key players from the bench.

Benfica vs Boavista Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 101 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1959. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings, leading 53-19.

Benfica have won 18 of their last 21 Primeira Liga games.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 18 home games against Boavista across competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in eight of Benfica's last ten league games, with the hosts scoring at least twice.

Benfica have scored at least twice in nine of their last 11 games against Boavista across competitions.

The hosts are unbeaten at home across competitions this season, winning nine of their ten league games.

Benfica have the best attacking and defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season, scoring 51 goals and conceding just 12 in 20 games.

Benfica vs Boavista Prediction

Benfica have enjoyed a great run against Boavista, scoring at least twice in their last nine home league games. They have been defensively solid this year, keeping clean sheets in seven of their nine games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Boavista are winless on their travels in the Primeira Liga since September and are also winless at Benfica since 1999. Considering the same, the league leaders should secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Boavista

Benfica vs Boavista Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Mario to score or assist any time - Yes

