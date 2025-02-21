Benfica vs Boavista Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Benfica will welcome Boavista to the Estádio da Luz in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. The hosts are in second place in the standings with 50 points, two fewer than league leaders Sporting. Os Axadrezados have won two of their 22 league games and are at the bottom of the standings.

As Águias are unbeaten in their last six games. They saw their winning streak across all competitions ended after five games on Tuesday, playing to a 3-3 home draw against Monaco in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs. They registered a 1-0 away win over Santa Clara in the Primeira Liga last week, with Bruma scoring the match-winner in the 55th minute.

The visitors are winless in their last 12 league games and have lost all six games in 2025. They played Estrela Amadora last week and suffered a 1-0 home loss, failing to score for the third time in four games.

Benfica vs Boavista Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 105 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 56 wins. Os Axadrezados have 20 wins and 29 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in September and As Águias registered a 3-0 away win.

The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season, conceding 18 goals in 22 games.

Boavista have failed to score in three of their last five away games while conceding 12 times.

Benfica have an unbeaten record at home against the visitors in the 21st century.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts scoring at least two goals in each game.

As Águias have won 21 of their last 22 home games in the Primeira Liga.

Benfica vs Boavista Prediction

As Águias are unbeaten in their last six league games, scoring 13 goals, and will look to build on that form. They have scored at least three goals in six of their last seven home games and will look to build on that form. They have won their last seven home meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches are long-term absentees while Ángel Di María, Alexander Bah, Florentino, and Manu Silva will miss this match due to injuries. Leandro Barreiro will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Os Axadrezados are winless in their last 12 league games, suffering seven consecutive losses. Interestingly, their two wins in the league this season have been registered in their travels. They have failed to score in five of their last eight league games.

Ibrahima Camará is back from a suspension while João Gonçalves, Luís Pires, Augusto Dabó, Marco Ribeiro, Filipe Ferreira, and Tomás Silva are nursing injuries.

The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings and, considering their better goalscoring record, the capital club are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Boavista

Benfica vs Boavista Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

