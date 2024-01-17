Benfica vs Boavista Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2024

Benfica will face Boavista at the Estadio da Luz on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side are enjoying a brilliant run of form at the moment and are now pushing for back-to-back league titles. They picked up a brilliant 4-1 comeback win over 10-man Rio Ave last time out, with four different players getting on the scoresheet to overturn an early deficit including new signing Marcos Leonardo, who scored a debut goal.

Benfica sit second in the league table with 42 points from 17 matches. They are one point behind league leaders Sporting and could leapfrog them with a win on Friday.

Boavista endured a poor finish to 2023 and are now looking to turn a new leaf in the new year. They returned to winning ways on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over struggling Vizela featuring goals from four different players including the Uruguayan Rodrigo Abascal, who scored an outrageous goal from inside his own half.

The visitors sit mid-table in the league in ninth place with 20 points from 17 matches and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Benfica vs Boavista Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 130th meeting between the two teams. The hosts have won 74 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been 34 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture and their last 20 across all competitions.

Benfica have the best defensive record in the Portuguese top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 11.

Four of Boavista's seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

Benfica vs Boavista Prediction

Benfica are on a seven-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 12 games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last nine home matches and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Boavista, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a nine-game winless streak and will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, lost four of their last five competitive away outings and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Boavista

Benfica vs Boavista Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)