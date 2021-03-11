Benfica vs Boavista prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Benfica will host Boavista at the Estadio Da Luz on Saturday, with three points at stake in the Primeira Liga.

Both sides come into this fixture on the back of 3-0 victories. A second-half brace by Hafis Seferovic added to a 65th-minute goal by Lucas Verissimo to give Benfica a win away at Belenenses.

Boavista were equally as dominant in their 3-0 home win over Famalicao. Ricardo Mangas, Paulinho and Sebastian Perez were all among the goals in the relegation six-pointer.

That win helped Boavista climb out of the relegation zone. They currently sit in 14th spot, two points above the dropzone. Benfica remained in fourth place, 13 points behind city rivals and table-toppers Sporting Lisbon.

Brazilian CB ✔️

Number 4 ✔️

His first goal for us ✔️

3rd goal of the match ✔️

Against Belenenses ✔️

Estádio do Jamor ✔️#WeAreBenfica pic.twitter.com/7k3ZaulOPK — SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) March 9, 2021

Benfica vs Boavista Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 30 occasions in the past, with Benfica having won 15 previous games, scoring 52 goals and conceding 25.

Boavista were victorious on five occasions, while both sides shared the spoils on 10 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2020 when Boavista registered a shock 3-0 home win over the Eagles.

Benfica have rediscovered their best form in recent weeks after a testing start to the campaign. The capital side have won their last three games in all competitions.

Boavista have garnered seven points from their last five games which has aided their survival hopes.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Boavista form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Benfica vs Boavista Team News

Benfica

The hosts have two players ruled out for the visit of Boavista. Forward Darwin Nunez (thigh) and defender Andre Almeida (knee) are unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Jorge Jesus.

Injuries: Andre Almeida, Darwin Nunez

Suspension: None

Boavista

The hosts have midfielder Miguel Reisinho ruled out with a season-ending ACL injury. There are no suspension concerns for Boavista.

Injury: Miguel Reisinho

Suspension: None

Benfica vs Boavista Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jardel, Gilberto; Rafa Silva, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Pizzi; Gian Luca Waldschmidt, Haris Seferovic

Boavista Predicted XI (4-3-3): Leo Jardim (GK); Ricardo Mangas, Christian Devenish, Chidozie Awaziem, Reggie Cannon; Nuno Santos, Javi Garcia, Paulinho; Alberth Elis, Angel Gomes, Gustavo Sauer

Benfica vs Boavista Prediction

Benfica have rediscovered their best form and look set to end the second part of the season on a high.

The hosts simply have too much firepower in their arsenal and will be keen to avenge their harrowing first leg loss to Boavista. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Benfica in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Boavista