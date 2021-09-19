Benfica vs Boavista prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

The Primeira Liga continues this weekend and will extend into the new week as Benfica host Boavista on Monday.

Benfica, who have failed to win the Primeira Liga for the past two seasons, have begun this campaign on a very strong note. They are the only side to have won all five of their games so far in the Primeira Liga.

In their last league game, Benfica comfortably beat Santa Clara 5-0 away from home with goals from Rodrigo Pinho, Rafa Silva, Roman Yaremchuk and a brace from Darwin Nunez. The Eagles sit at the top of the table with 15 points from an obtainable 15 as they chase another Primeira Liga title.

Boavista have also been in decent form this campaign as they have lost just one game all season. They began the campaign with back-to-back wins in the first and second rounds of the Taca da Liga. Boavista then lost 3-0 to Gil Vicente in their opening league game.

Joao Sousa's men have however lost none of their next four games since then, winning two and drawing the other two. They sit seventh in the Primeira Liga with eight points from five games and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run on Monday.

Benfica vs Boavista Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 31 meetings between Benfica and Boavista. The home side have a better record with 16 wins while Boavista have won just five times. 10 of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Primeira Liga last season, with Benfica comfortably winning the game 2-0.

Benfica Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Boavista Form Guide: D-D-W-W-L

Benfica vs Boavista Team News

Benfica

Rafa Silva came off injured in Benfica's midweek clash against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League. The forward is now expected to miss out on Monday's game.

Silva joins Andre Almeida on the injured list for Benfica.

Injured: Rafa Silva, Andre Almeida

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boavista

Reggie Cannon sustained an injury while on international duty early last month and has been out since then. The American is the only absentee for Boavista ahead of their game against Benfica.

Injured: Reggie Cannon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Boavista Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Nicolas Otamendi, Felipe Morato, Jan Vertonghen; Alejandro Grimaldo, Joao Mario, Julian Weigl, Gilberto; Pizzi, Everton; Roman Yaremchuk

Boavista Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rafael Bracali; Nathan, Jackson Porozo, Rodrigo Abascal; Pedro Malheiro, Sebastian Perez, Gauis Makouta, Yanis Hamache; Gustavo Sauer, Kenji Gorre, Petar Musa

Benfica vs Boavista Prediction

Benfica have been in immaculate form this campaign. They have won all five of their league games so far and are unbeaten in 10 in all competitions. Benfica have also scored the most goals in the Primeira Liga (13) and have conceded just twice.

Boavista have done well so far this season but are on a run of back-to-back draws at the moment. Benfica should win the game on Monday.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Boavista

