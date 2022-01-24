Benfica vs Boavista prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Liga 2021-22

In the first semi-final fixture of Taca de Liga in Portugal, Benfica go head-to-head with Boavista at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa on Tuesday.

The winner of the game will take on either Sporting or Santa Clara, the other two semi-finalists in the cup competition. The other semi-final will be played on Wednesday.

Benfica secured their place in the last four after finishing at the top of Group A while Boavista overcame Pacos Ferreira and Braga in Group C.

Benfica head into the game with a 2-0 win at Arouca in their Primeira Liga fixture on Saturday while Boavista played out a 1-1 draw against Pacos Ferreira in their league outing.

Benfica vs Boavista Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 51 times across all competitions. Benfica hold the upper hand against their Porto-based rivals with a 24-11 lead in wins while 16 games have ended in draws.

The last nine games between the two sides have produced conclusive results, with two wins for Os Axadrezados while As Águias have seven wins in this fixture.

They last squared off at the Estadio da Luz in league action in September, with the game ending in a 3-1 win for the capital club.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Boavista form guide (Primeira Liga): D-D-D-D-W

Benfica vs Boavista Team News

Benfica

Lucas Veríssimo and Rodrigo Pinho are long-term absentees with ligament injuries. Haris Seferovic was ruled out for the Arouca game on account of a leg injury and faces a late fitness test for the game.

Injured: Lucas Veríssimo, Rodrigo Pinho

Doubtful: Haris Seferovic

Suspended: None

Boavista

There are a few notable absentees for Boavista for this cup tie. Alizera Beiranvand (Iran), Reggie Cannon (United States) and Jackson Porozo (Ecuador) were called up to their respective national teams for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers while Yusupha Njie (Gambia) remains at the AFCON.

Miguel Reisinho has been a long-term absentee, while Tiago Ilori, Javi García, Pedro Malheiro and Tiago Morais are also expected to miss the game with injuries. Ilija Vukotic is on loan from Benfica and is not eligible to play against his parent club.

Injured: Miguel Reisinho, Tiago Ilori, Javi García, Pedro Malheiro, Tiago Morais

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ilija Vukotic (ineligible), Alizera Beiranvand, Reggie Cannon, Jackson Porozo, Yusupha Njie (all international duty)

Benfica vs Boavista Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Valentino Lazaro, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Paulo Bernardo, Julian Weigl, João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos, Darwin Núñez

Boavista Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rafael Bracali; Rodrigo Barros, Guito, Filipe Ferreira; Yanis Hamache, Thomas Reimão, Nathan, Gaius Makouta; Kenji Gorre, Petar Musa, Paul-Georges Ntep

Benfica vs Boavista Prediction

Boavista are unbeaten in their last five league games and in their last Taca de Liga outing, overcame Braga 5-1. They might be able to cause some problems for the Lisbon giants.

Benfica are unbeaten in their last three games and their only losses of the season have come to top 10 sides in Porto, Sporting and Portimonense. They have an almost full squad for this game while Boavista will be without 10 players and this is expected to have an impact on the outcome of the game.

The capital club are expected to make it to the final with a narrow win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Boavista

