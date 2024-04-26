Benfica vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2024

Benfica will welcome Braga to the Estádio da Luz in an exciting Primeira Liga clash on Saturday.

The hosts met Farense in their away game on Monday and registered a 3-1 win. Orkun Kökçü and Arthur Cabral scored in the first half while left-back Álvaro Carreras added the third goal in the second half. The win helped them keep the pressure on league leaders Sporting, who have a seven-point lead with just four games left to play.

The visitors made it two wins on the trot last week, as Rodrigo Zalazar's second-half brace helped them register a 2-1 comeback win over Vizela. They remained in fourth place in the league table with 62 points, the same as third-placed Porto.

The top four in the Primeira Liga standings are unlikely to change but the hosts still have a slim hope of winning the league title while the visitors need to avoid a defeat to secure a UEFA Europa League group-stage berth, which comes with a third-placed finish.

Benfica vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 132 times across all competitions, excluding friendlies. The hosts have dominated proceedings in these meetings, leading 85-18 in wins and 29 games ending in draws.

The hosts have won their last three meetings against the visitors, including a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture and a 3-2 home win in the Taca de Portugal in January.

Benfica are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in all competitions, recording eight wins.

Braga have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last 10 games in all competitions, recording eight wins.

The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the league this season, conceding 24 goals in 30 games. They have outscored the visitors 68-63 in that period.

Benfica vs Braga Prediction

As Águias have won three of their last four games in all competitions, scoring eight goals while conceding just thrice. They have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions since October, with that loss coming on penalties. They have won their last three home games against the visitors, scoring 10 goals, and are strong favorites.

João Neves suffered an eye injury against Farense and was not present in the team training as of Thursday. He faces a late fitness test.

Os Arcebispos have enjoyed a good run of form recently, winning four of their last five games, while scoring 10 goals. They are unbeaten in their last five away games, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Head coach Rui Duarte will be without the services of Abel Ruiz, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Veteran midfielder João Moutinho picked up his first assist of the season last week and will be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Both teams head into this crucial match in good form and will look to avoid dropping points here. Considering the home advantage for the capital club and their better record in recent games in this fixture, Benfica are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Braga

Benfica vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes