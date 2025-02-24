Benfica vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2025

Benfica invite Braga to the Estadio da Luz in the Taca de Portugal quarter-final on Wednesday. The capital club overcame Farense 3-1 away in the previous round last month, while Braga beat Lusitano de Evora 2-1 at home.

Benfica are unbeaten in seven games across competitions, recording six wins. They met Boavista in the Primeira Liga last week and registered a 3-0 home win. On-loan striker Andrea Belotti scored his first goal for the club in the 28th minute, while Vangelis Pavlidis and Orkun Kokcu added goals in the second half.

Braga, meanwhile, have also enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning five, keeping five clean sheets. They beat Nacional 1-0 in the Primeira Liga last week.

Benfica vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 135 times across competitions, with Benfica leading 87-19.

They have met seven times in the Taca de Portugal, with Braga winning four, but Benfica won 3-2 at home in the Round of 16 last season.

Braga have lost two of their 11 games in 2025 across competitions, with one of them coming away from home in the Taca da Liga against Benfica last month.

Braga have scored at least thrice in their last six home games.

Their last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with Benfica scoring thrice in three games.

Benfica vs Braga Prediction

Benfica have won five of their last six home games in the fixture, scoring 17 goal. They have suffered three losses at home across competitions this season, with one of them coming against Braga.

Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches are long-term absentees, while AAngel Di María, Alexander Bah, Florentino and Manu Silva are out with injuries.

Braga, meanwhile, head into the match in great form, winning five of their last six games while keeping three consecutive clean sheets. They have made it to the final of the Taca de Portugal in two of their last four editions and will look to build on that record.

Fran Navarro is back from an injury spell and is likely to start from the bench. Joao Moutinho played 76 minutes against Nacional last week and is likely to start from the bench.

Benfica have the upper hand in these meetings, and considering their recent home form, expect the capital club to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Braga

Benfica vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

