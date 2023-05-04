Benfica vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023

Leaders Benfica welcome third-placed Braga to the Estadio da Luz in an exciting Primeira Liga clash on Saturday (May 6).

Benfica have a four-point lead over second-placed Porto in the standings and a six-point lead over Braga. With four games left, they're on the cusp of their firt league title since 2019.

They have bounced back well from back-to-back defeats in April with consecutive wins. In their previous outing, second-half goals from Chiquinho and Alex Grimaldo helped Benfica to a 2-0 win at Gil Vicente.

Braga, meanwhile, are on a five-game winning run in the league and are coming off 4-1 home win over Portimonense last week.

Benfica vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 130 times across competitions since 1955, with Benfica leading 83-18.

The hosts are unbeaten in 28 of 31 home games against Braga across competitions.

Benfica have suffered just one defeat at home in the Primeira Liga this season. They have suffered just three defeats, with one of them coming against Braga in December.

The visitors have been the better side in recent meetings against Benfica, recording five wins in their last seven games and losing twice.

Braga have had two wins in their last three trips to Benfica .

Only Benfica (71) have outscored Braga (66) in the Primera Liga this season.

Benfica vs Braga Prediction

Benfica have suffered just two defeats at home across competitions this season, with both coming last month. They have suffered three defeats in their last six games and won twice. They have scored just twice in their last three home games, having scored 12 in the previous three.

Braga, meanwhile, are unbeaten across competitions since March and have kept six clean sheets in ten games. They were the first team to defeat Benfica this season and now eye their first league double over the Lisbon giants.

Nonetheless, Benfica have regained some of their form, keeping clean sheets in their last two games. Moreover, they have a solid home record against Braga. Considering the same, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Benfica 2-2 Braga

Benfica vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ricardo Horta to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes