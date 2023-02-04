Benfica vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023 

Benfica and Casa Pia will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 19 fixture on Saturday (February 4).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win at Arouca in midweek. Joao Mario scored a brace to give his side a comfortable lead before Petar Musa made sure of the result in the 81st minute.

Casa Pia, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 home win over Santa Clara. An exciting end to the game saw three goals scored in the final 15 minutes. Yuki Soma opening the scoring for the hosts before Gabriel Silva levelled matters from the spot in the 82nd minute. Soma then turned provider for Clayton to score the winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

The victory helped Os Gansos remain fifth in the points table, having garnered 30 points from 18 games. Benfica, meanwhile, have an eight-point lead at the summit of the standings.

Benfica vs Casa Pia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica claimed a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in August 2022.

Five of Casa Pia's last six away games have produced less than three goals.

Benfica are on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning five games.

Six of Benfica's last seven games have seen at least one team fail to score.

The hosts have led at half-time in five of their last six competitive games.

Benfica have the best home record in the league, garnering 25 points from nine games. Their 28 goals scored is also the most by any team at home in the Primeira Liga this season.

Benfica form guide: W-W-W-D-W; Casa Pia form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Benfica vs Casa Pia Prediction

Casa Pia have been the revelation of the season and are in line for European qualification. That's impressive, as they only returned to the top flight last season after an 83-year absence.

Meanwhile, Benfica's title charge remains on course, and a win will take them 11 points clear, pending results elsewhere.

This is a derby, but the gulf in class between the two sides means the hosts are the overwhelming favourites. Benfica should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Benfica 4-0 Casa Pia

Benfica vs Casa Pia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half result: Benfica to win

Tip 5 - Benfica to score in both halves

Poll : 0 votes