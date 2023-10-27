Benfica vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023 

Benfica welcome Casa Pia to Estadio da Luz for a Primeira Liga matchday nine fixture on Saturday (October 28).

The hosts are coming off a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad at the same venue in the UEFA Champions League. Brais Mendez' 63rd-minute strike proved to be the winner, condemning Roger Schmidt's side to their third defeat in the continent.

The Eagles now turn their attention back to the domestic scene, where they won 1-0 at Estoril three weeks ago in their last game.

Casa, meanwhile, saw off CD Rabo Peixe 2-0 away in the Taca de Portugal. Artur Serobyan and Pablo Roberto scored in either half to help their side progress. Their last league game was a 1-0 home defeat to Estrela.

The loss left them in tenth spot in the points table, having garnered nine points from eight games. Benfica, meanwhile, are second with 21 points to show for their efforts after eight outings, one point behind table-toppers and city rivals Sporting Lisbon.

Benfica vs Casa Pia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica won both meetings with Casa last season.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Benfica win 3-0 at home.

Benfica have won their last seven league games.

Seven of Casa's last eight games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Casa's last four league games have been level at the break.

Five of Casa's last six competitive games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Benfica vs Casa Pia Prediction

Benfica have had a UEFA Champions League campaign to forget and are on the verge of being eliminated. They have lost all three games without scoring.

However, things have been more positive domestically. They have won their last seven games after their shock defeat on the opening day to keep their title defence on track.

Expect the hosts to cruise to a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Casa

Benfica vs Casa Pia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Benfica to score over 1.5 goals