Benfica vs Chaves Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024 

Benfica host Chaves at the Estadio da Luz on Friday (March 29) in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong season, beating Casa Pia 1-0 in their last game. Arthur Cabral came off the bench to score the winner as Benfica extended their unbeaten streak against Os Gansos to nine games.

Benfica are second in the league table with 64 points from 26 games. They are one point behind leaders Sporting and will leapfrog them with a win.

Chaves, meanwhile, have endured a poor season, fighting to avoid the drop. They lost 2-1 to Vitoria SC last time out, conceding in either half as they continued their poor run of results against the high-flying Os Vimaranenses. The visitors are rock-bottom in the Primeira Liga with 19 points from 26 games.

Benfica vs Chaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 35 previous meetings, Benfica lead Chaves 27-4.

Benfica have lost one of their last 13 games in the fixture.

Chaves have one clean sheet in eight games.

Benfica (60) are the second-highest-scoring side in the top flight.

Chaves (56) have the worst defensive record in the Primeira Liga.

The Eagles are one of two teams yet to taste defeat at home.

Benfica vs Chaves Prediction

Benfica are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in four outings. They have won five of their last six home games.

Chaves, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless run and have won once since the turn of the year. They are winless in 10 road games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Chaves

Benfica vs Chaves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in one of their last seven matchups.)