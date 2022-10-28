Benfica vs Chaves Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022

Primeira Liga leaders Benfica will entertain ninth-placed Chaves at the Estadio da Luz on Saturday (October 29).

Benfica are the only unbeaten team in the Portuguese top flight after ten games and are on a two-game winning streak. Last weekend, they overcame reigning champions and arch-rivals Porto 1-0 away, with Rafa Silva scoring a 72nd-minute winner.

The Portuguese league leaders continued their fine form in the UEFA Champions League, beating Italian giants Juventus 4-3 at home in midweek to qualify for the knockouts. Level on points but behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference, Benfica will need to overturn a four-goal difference and also better PSG's result on matchday six to win the group.

Liga Portugal @ligaportugal , prontas para análise 🧐

O que tens a dizer do lugar ocupado pela tua equipa?



#LigaPortugalbwin #criatalento #nãopára Houve novamente mudanças na tabela, prontas para análise 🧐O que tens a dizer do lugar ocupado pela tua equipa? Houve novamente mudanças na tabela 🔀, prontas para análise 🧐O que tens a dizer do lugar ocupado pela tua equipa?#LigaPortugalbwin #criatalento #nãopára https://t.co/lk9ng2fENt

Chaves, meanwhile, have done well for themselves this term and are unbeaten in their three league outings, recording wins in their last two games. They beat Gil Vicente 3-1 at home last week.

Benfica vs Chaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 32 times, with all meetings taking place in the Primeira Liga. Benfica have dominated proceedings with 25 wins to Chaves' three, while four games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten at home against Chaves, winning the last 12 games.

Benfica have won ten of their last 11 Primeira Liga games.

Benfica are unbeaten at home across competitions this season, winning eight of the nine games, with the only draw coming in the Champions League against PSG.

Benfica have scored 18 goals in their five Primeira Liga games at home.

Chaves have not scored in two of their last three away games in the league.

Benfica vs Chaves Prediction

Benfica are in solid form and are the overwhelming favourites, especially at home. They have scored at least four goals in three of their last four games across competitions, and another prolific outing is expected.

Chaves, meanwhile, have enjoyed a decent run in the league, scoring 11 goals and letting in ten. However, they have never won at Benfica, and the trend should continue.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Chaves

Benfica vs Chaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Benfica to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Rafa Silva to score any time - Yes

