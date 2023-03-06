Benfica vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2023

Benfica will entertain Club Brugge at the Estadio da Luz in the second leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Benfica recorded a comfortable 2-0 win in the first leg thanks to second-half goals from João Mário and David Neres. They just need to defend their lead, which should not be a problem for them at home.

The hosts are on a four-game winning run in all competitions and in their previous outing, a brace from Gonçalo Ramos helped them overcome Famalicao 2-0 at home.

Club Brugge have just one win to their name in their last six games and in their previous outing, they fell to a 3-0 away defeat against Oostende.

Benfica vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last month in the first leg, with Benfica recording a 2-0 win.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Champions League this season, scoring at least two goals in five of their seven games.

Club Brugge are winless in their last four games in the Champions League after recording wins in their first three games.

Club Brugge have failed to score in their last four UEFA Champions League matches.

Benfica are undefeated at home in all competitions this season, winning their last three games on the spin.

Club Brugge failed to score in their away games in the group stage of the competition.

Brugge are winless in their last three away games, failing to score in two games in that period.

Benfica have suffered just three defeats in their last 24 home games in UEFA-affiliated competitions.

Benfica vs Club Brugge Prediction

As Águias are unbeaten at home in all competitions and will be looking to keep their undefeated run at home intact. They have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 games at home and are the favorites, at least on paper.

They have not suffered a defeat in their last 10 home meetings against Belgian opponents, winning six games in a row, and are expected to enjoy a solid outing.

Blauw-Zwart have struggled in their recent games and have just a couple of wins to their name in 2023. They have lost five of their seven away meetings against Portuguese rivals and might struggle here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their performances in the first leg, we expect the hosts to record another comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Club Brugge

Benfica vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: João Mário to score or assist any time - Yes

