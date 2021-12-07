Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv draw the curtains in Group E of the Champions League when they square off at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Wednesday.

The Portuguese side are currently third in the group standings and could book their place in the next round with all three points.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be playing for pride after picking up just one point from their previous five games.

Benfica suffered yet another blow to their Primeira Liga title challenge as they fell to a humbling 3-1 defeat against reigning champions Sporting Lisbon last Friday.

Benfica have now turned their attention to the Champions League, where they are on a three-game winless run, picking up one point from the last nine available.

Jorge Jesus’ men will now seek to keep their hopes of making it into the knockout stages alive by claiming all three points as they sit two points behind second-placed Barcelona in the group table.

Dynamo Kyiv, on the other hand, have endured a horrid run in the competition and are yet to taste a win so far.

They have amassed just one point from their five outings — which came in the reverse fixture in the group curtain-raiser.

Dynamo Kyiv are currently on a four-game losing streak, conceding nine goals and scoring just once in that time.

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-To-Head

Benfica boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins from their previous three encounters. The spoils have been shared once between the sides in that time, while Dynamo Kyiv are yet to record a win against the hosts.

Benfica Form Guide: L-W-W-D-L

Dynamo Kyiv Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Benfica

The Eagles will take to the pitch without the services of Rodrigo Pinho, Lucas Verissimo, Diogo Goncalves and Nemanja Radonjic, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Rodrigo Pinho, Lucas Verissimo, Diogo Goncalves and Nemanja Radonjic

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv

The visitors also have a few concerns on the injury front as the likes of Denys Popov, Ibrahim Kargbo, Artem Besedin and Vladyslav Supriaga are currently ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Denys Popov, Ibrahim Kargbo, Artem Besedin, Vladyslav Supriaga

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Nicolas Otamendi, Morato, Jan Vertonghen; Gilberto, Pizzi, Julian Weigl, Alex Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Georgiy Bushcan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Artem Shabanov, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Tomasz Kedziora; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Vitaliy Buyalskiy, Viktor Tsygankov, Carlos de Pena; Ilia Shkurin

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

In an action-packed group that has provided viewers with thrilling and entertaining football, we can expect another riveting contest in this one.

The hosts head into the game with a superior crop of players and we predict they will earn all three points and stake their claim for a place in the knockout stages.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Edited by Peter P