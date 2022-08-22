Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Playoff 2022–23

Benfica will welcome Dynamo Kyiv to Estadio da Luz in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff on Tuesday.

The first leg, which took place at the Stadion Miejski ŁKS in Poland instead of the NSC Olympiyskiy last week, ended in a 2-0 win for Benfica, thanks to first-half goals from Gonçalo Ramos and Gilberto. With the win, Benfica maintained their 100% record across competitions this season.

Kyiv, meanwhile, kicked off their qualification campaign in the second round, overcoming Fenerbahce 2-1 on aggregate. They then made quick work of Strum Graz in the third round, beating them 3-1 on aggregate.

They have scored two goals apiece in two away games in qualifying thus far. Kyiv will need a similar performance to overturn their two-goal deficit against Benfica away from home.

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths seven times across competitions, with six of the meetings coming in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The first leg last week was their first meeting in qualifying.

Benfica have been the dominant team in this fixture by some margin, winning five games to Kyiv's one. Just one game between them has produced a stalemate, which came last season - a goalless draw at the NSC Olympiyskiy.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Dynamo Kyiv form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Benfica

There are no fresh absentees for As Aguias as Lucas Veríssimo and Joao Victor are sidelined with injuries and are only expected back into the fold next month.

Injured: Joao Victor, Lucas Veríssimo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Dynamo Kyiv

Volodymyr Kostevych and Vladyslav Supryaga are sidelined with injuries and will not travel to Lisbon. Denys Garmash and Sergiy Sydorchuk are back from suspension and are in contention to start.

Injured: Volodymyr Kostevych, Vladyslav Supryaga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XIs

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); Andre Almeida, Nicolas Otamendi, Alexander Bah, Gilberto; Enzo Fernandez, Florentino; David Neres, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario; Goncalo Ramos

Dynamo Kyiv (4-3-3): Georgiy Bushchan (GK); Tomasz Kedziora, Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Syrota, Vladyslav Dubinchak; Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Andriyevskiy, Volodymyr Shepeliev; Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Viktor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

The hosts are on a roll this season, winning all their games, including friendlies. They have kept three clean sheets in their last four games across competitions and will look to get the job done against Bilo-syni.

Four of the visitors' five goals in qualifying have come on their travels, so they could score here. Nonetheless, Benfica should win this one, thanks to their superior form and impressive record against the Ukrainian team.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav