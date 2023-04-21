Benfica vs Estoril Praia Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2023 

Benfica will host Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on Sunday in another round of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have struggled for results of late but remain favorites to lift the Portuguese league title at the end of the season. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chaves in their last league game and will be gutted to have come away with nothing, but were guilty of wasteful finishing before their opponents scored a late winner.

Benfica sit atop the Primeira Liga standings with 71 points picked so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Estoril have also endured a difficult run of form in recent weeks, although they remain hopeful of survival. They were beaten 1-0 by Portimonense last time out, falling behind late in the second half despite their overall encouraging performance.

The visitors sit 15th in the league table with just 25 points from 28 games. They are just three points above Maritimo in the relegation playoff spot and will look to widen that gap on Sunday.

Benfica vs Estoril Praia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Benfica and Estoril. The hosts are undefeated in their previous 24 matchups, picking up 21 wins and three draws.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Benfica have picked up 37 points on home turf in the league this season, the highest in the Portuguese top-flight so far.

Estoril have picked up just 11 points on the road in the league this season. Only three teams have picked up fewer, all of which currently occupy the relegation zone.

The Eagles are the highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal tally of 68.

Benfica vs Estoril Praia Prediction

Benfica are on a four-game winless run, with three of those games ending in defeat. They have lost their last two home games after going undefeated on home turf throughout the season prior.

Estoril are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost eight of their last nine games. They are winless on the road this year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Estoril Praia

Benfica vs Estoril Praia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 11 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)

Poll : 0 votes