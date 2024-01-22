Benfica vs Estoril Praia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

Benfica will face Estoril Praia at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday in the semifinals of the 2023-24 Taca da Liga campaign.

The home side kicked off their cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Arouca, with Angel Di Maria and Arthur Cabral getting on the scoresheet in either half. They then beat second-tier AVS 4-1 in their second group game with three different players getting on the scoresheet to overturn an early deficit.

Benfica are the record winners of the Portuguese League Cup, lifting the title on seven different occasions. Their most recent triumph, however, came back in the 2015-16 campaign and they will be desperate to reclaim the trophy this season.

Estoril Praia, meanwhile, picked up a 2-1 win over 10-man Leixoes in their group opener back in September last year. They then picked up a shock 3-1 win over defending champions Porto in their next match and had looked set to be headed toward a point before scoring twice in additional time to clinch their first home victory over the Dragons since 1977.

Benfica vs Estoril Praia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 66 meetings between Benfica and Estoril. The hosts have won 50 of those games while the visitors have won just four times. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The home side have won their last five games in this fixture and have not lost a game in this fixture since 1950.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

Benfica are one of just two teams in the Portuguese top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Estoril have picked up four points on the road in the Primeira Liga this season. Only Gil Vicente (3) have picked up fewer.

Benfica vs Estoril Praia Prediction

Benfica are on a brilliant eight-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last 13 games across all competitions. They have won their last five games at the Estadio da Luz and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Estoril, on the other hand, have lost their last four games on the bounce after winning six of their eight games prior. They have won just one of their last five games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Estoril Praia

Benfica vs Estoril Praia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)