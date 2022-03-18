Benfica vs Estoril prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Benfica are set to play Estoril at the Estádio da Luz on Sunday for their next Primeira Liga fixture.

Benfica come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Erik ten Hag's Ajax in the second round of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. A second-half goal from talented Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez secured the win for Nelson Verissimo's Benfica.

Estoril, on the other hand, beat Portimonense 2-0 in the Primeira Liga. Goals from Spanish winger Jordi Mboula and midfielder Francisco Geraldes sealed the deal for Bruno Pinheiro's Estoril.

Benfica vs Estoril Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Benfica hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Primeira Liga, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. An early first-half goal from Brazilian centre-back Lucas Verissimo for Benfica was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from French midfielder Loreintz Rosier for Estoril.

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: D-W-W-D-W

Estoril form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-D-L-L-W

Benfica vs Estoril Team News

Benfica

Benfica will be without Brazilian centre-back Lucas Verissimo, Brazilian attacker Rodrigo Pinho and Switzerland international Haris Seferovic. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Nelson Verissimo is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Lucas Verissimo, Rodrigo Pinho, Haris Seferovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Estoril

Meanwhile, Estoril manager Bruno Pinheiro will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian centre-back Lucas Africo and former Crystal Palace and Fulham attacker Rui Fonte.

Injured: Lucas Africo, Rui Fonte

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Estoril Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Soualiho Meite, Julian Weigl, Rafa Silva, Goncalo Ramos, Everton Cebolinha, Darwin Nunez

Estoril Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dani Figueira, David Bruno, Bernardo Vital, Nahuel Ferraresi, Carles Soria, Joao Gamboa, Francisco Geraldes, Jordi Mboula, Andre Franco, Arthur Gomes, Leonardo Acevedo

Benfica vs Estoril Prediction

Benfica are currently 3rd in the Primeira Liga, and have won three of their last five league games. The season might not have gone according to plan domestically for the club, but the emergence of Darwin Nunez is a big positive for the club. The 22-year old has scored 20 league goals this season, and has been linked with clubs like Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Estoril, on the other hand, are 7th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Young midfielder Andre Franco has done well this season. The 23-year old has registered eight goals and provided four assists in the league.

Benfica should win this game.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Estoril

