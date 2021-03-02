Benfica vs Estoril prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2020-21 

Benfica and Estoril will trade tackles in the second leg of their Taca de Portugal tie at the Estadio da Luz on Thursday.

The first leg saw the Eagles pick up a convincing victory away from home to put themselves in fine stead for a place in the final.

A brace from Darwin Nunez and a second-half strike by Hafis Seferovic helped Jorge Jesus' men complete a comeback victory.

Benfica come into this game on the back of a 2-0 home win over Rio Ave. Second-half goals from Seferovic and Pizzi gave the hosts all three points.

Estoril came from behind to defeat Benfica B 3-2 in the Portuguese second division. That win helped them maintain their position at the summit of the table.

Benfica vs Estoril Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 19 occasions in the past and Benfica have the overwhelming edge with 17 wins to their name. Estoril are yet to register a victory against the capital side, while two previous games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in the first leg last month when Benfica registered a 3-1 win away from home.

Estoril have registered three consecutive league wins since that defeat. Benfica have been in free fall in recent weeks, with just one win from their last five games in all competitions.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-D

Estoril form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Benfica vs Estoril Team News

Benfica

Jorge Jesus is still without long-term absentee Andre Almeida, who has been ruled out of the season with a knee injury. Defender Jan Vertonghen recently suffered a thigh injury and will be unavailable for selection.

The hosts have, however, been boosted by the return to fitness of star defender and captain Jardel. He has recovered from a thigh injury.

Injuries: Andre Almeida, Jan Vertonghen

Suspension: None

Estoril

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Benfica vs Estoril Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jardel, Gilberto; Rafa Silva, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Pizzi; Darwin Nunez, Haris Seferovic

#esportsdomagico | Estoril Praia - Boavista



A grande final do Troféu Edu Ferreira - 2ª Fase é já está noite.



🚨🚨 Assiste e ganha uma camisola do Mágico autografada 🚨🚨



👇Acompanha toda a emoção👇https://t.co/FBwY5JbeeF#estorilpraia #centrodeexcelenciadoestoril pic.twitter.com/OOqrptuyTu — Estoril Praia SAD (@estorilpraiasad) March 1, 2021

Estoril Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Figueira (GK), Harramiz, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu, Andre Vidigal, Joao Gamboa, Miguel Crespo, Ze Valente, Joaozinho, Hugo Gomes, Hugo Basto, Joao Diogo

Benfica vs Estoril Prediction

This competition is Benfica's only realistic hope for a trophy this season. Jorge Jesus is likely to name a full-strength squad despite his side's significant advantage.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Estoril