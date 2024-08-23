Benfica vs Estrela Amadora Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024 

Benfica will host Estrela Amadora at the Estadio da Luz on Saturday in the third round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Famalicao on opening day, conceding a goal in either half as they struggled to find invention in the final third.

They however bounced back in convincing fashion, beating Casa Pia 3-0 in matchday two with three different players getting on the scoresheet including summer signing Vangelis Pavlidis, who opened his account for the club. Benfica now sit eighth in the league table with three points and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Estrela Amadora, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Sporting Braga in their league opener earlier in the month. They were then beaten 3-0 by Famalicao last time out and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the match.

Trending

The visitors sit 14th in the league table with just one point from a possible six and will be looking to pick up their first win of the season this weekend.

Benfica vs Estrela Amadora Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Benfica and Estrela with the home side winning all 10 of those games.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in all 10 of their games in this fixture.

Benfica were one of two sides in the Portuguese top-flight last season without defeat on home turf.

Estrela have managed just one league win on the road since their promotion to the Primeira Liga last season.

Benfica vs Estrela Amadora Prediction

Benfica's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings in league action and they will now be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have lost just once at the Estadio da Luz since last October and are overwhelming favorites for the weekend's clash.

Estrela are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just once in the league since March. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the home side come out on top here fairly easily.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Estrela Amadora

Benfica vs Estrela Amadora Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback