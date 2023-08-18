Benfica vs Estrela Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023

Benfica welcome Estrela to the Estadio da Luz in their first home game of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign on Saturday (August 19).

The hosts suffered a 3-2 away defeat in their campaign opener against Boavista, with Robert Bozeník scored the winning goal in the 13th minute of injury time. Angel Di Maria and Rafa Silva were on the scoresheet for Benfica, but Petar Musa was sent off in the 55th minute.

The visitors secured promotion from the Liga Portugal 2 last season. In their first top-flight game this season, they suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Vitoria Guimaraes. Defender Miguel Lopes was sent off in the 20th minute, and Vitoria scored the winner just four minutes later.

Benfica vs Estrela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 37 times since 1988, with Benfica leading 30-2.

They last met in the Allianz Cup group stage last season, where Benfica won 3-2 away.

Benfica are unbeaten in their last 17 meetings against Estrela, winning 16.

The hosts have won their last nine home meetings against Estrela.

Benfica have scored at least thrice in three of their last six meetings against Estrela, keeping four clean sheets.

Estrela were one of just four teams that failed to open their account in their campaign opener last week.

Benfica have kept three clean sheets in their last four home meetings against Estrela.

Benfica vs Estrela Prediction

Benfica have a solid record against Estrela, with their last defeat coming in 2000. At home, they have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the visitors.

Benfica have won six of their last seven home games across competitions, including friendlies. They're winless in six games across competitions, including friendlies, and failed to score in their campaign opener. They have scored three goals in their last seven meetings against Benfica.

The hosts suffered a defeat in their campaign opener. Considering their recent record against Estrela and home advantage, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Estrela

Benfica vs Estrela Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes