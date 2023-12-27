Benfica vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Benfica will invite Famalicao to the Estádio da Luz in their final Portuguese Primeira Liga match of the year on Friday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, recording five wins. In their previous league outing, Casper Tengstedt's third-minute striker assisted by Orkun Kökçü was enough for them to register a 1-0 away win over Braga.

They continued their winning run in the Taca da Liga group stage, recording a 4-1 home win over AVS Futebol. Angel Di Maria and João Mário scored in the first half to help their side book a spot in the semi-finals.

The visitors are winless in their last four league outings and have played back-to-back 1-1 draws in their last two games. They played Estoril Praia at home in their previous outing with Jhonder Cádiz equalizing in the 15th minute after Cassiano broke the deadlock in the fifth minute.

Benfica vs Famalicao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 21 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 16 wins in this fixture. The visitors have got the better of the capital club just once and four games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double over the visitors last season, with a 3-0 aggregate score. The two teams met in the Taca de Portugal fourth round last month, with the capital club registering a comfortable 2-0 win.

Benfica have lost just twice at home in the Primeira Liga since May 2022 with both losses coming against Porto.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season, conceding ten goals in 14 games. Famalicao, meanwhile, have the worst attacking record in that period, scoring just 13 goals.

Benfica vs Famalicao Prediction

As Águias have lost just once in their last 12 games across all competitions, recording seven wins. In the Primeira Liga, they are unbeaten in their last nine home games, keeping six clean sheets. They have kept five clean sheets in their last six meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Nicolás Otamendi and Ángel Di María have not returned from Christmas holidays in Argentina and will not play in this match. David Neres, Alexander Bah, and Juan Bernat remain sidelined through injuries.

Famalicenses are winless in their last four games across all competitions, suffering two defeats. They have scored just twice in these games while conceding seven goals in that period. They have just one win in their last ten away games in the Primeira Liga and might struggle here.

They are winless in their away games against the capital club, which is a cause for concern. They have scored just six times in their 11 away meetings against the hosts while shipping in 30 goals.

Tom Lacoux and Óscar Aranda are back from illness and will travel to Lisbon with the squad. João Pedro Sousa has doubts over the availability of Riccieli and Puma due to thigh injuries.

Considering the hosts' dominance in the head-to-head record and better form, we back them to register a win. The odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Famalicao.

Benfica vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 5: Benfica to keep a clean sheet - Yes